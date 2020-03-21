Costume Designers Guild Sewing Masks for Health Care Facilities

The initiative addresses the enormous shortage of protective gear that doctors and nurses rely upon as they treat individuals with coronavirus symptoms.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has overwhelmed the healthcare industry and resulted in some hospitals coming up short of protective masks for its workers, the costume design industry has come forward to help in a crucial way.

IATSE's Theatre Wardrobe Locals, the Hollywood Costumers Local and Costume Designers Guild are leading an effort through which its members will sew protective masks for immediate distribution to health care facilities. The effort addresses the enormous shortage of masks, gloves and additional protective gear that doctors and other health care workers rely upon as they treat individuals with coronavirus symptoms.

The initiative is outlined in a COVID-19 update sent to members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild (Local 700), which represents the editing and sound communities.

In a letter to her members, MPEG national executive director Cathy Repola wrote, "If any of you sew or want to volunteer to deliver the masks (without violating the social distancing guidelines), please let us know and we will put you in touch with those coordinating."

Repola further indicated that another way Guild members can volunteer during the crisis is by working with the Motion Picture and Television Fund residents. "They are isolated in their rooms without any group activities or meals," she wrote.

The correspondence also relates that the MPTF is accepting videos from those who would like to let MPTF residents know that they are in people's thoughts during this difficult time.

When contacted by The Hollywood Reporter, the Costume Designer's Guild did not immediately respond.