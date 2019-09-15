'Game of Thrones' Nabs 10 Awards at Creative Arts Emmys

The wins included an impressive though not unexpected seventh honor for special visual effects

Game of Thrones grabbed 10 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night, more than any other nominated project.

The wins included an impressive though not unexpected seventh honor for special visual effects. It was the sixth series win for VFX supervisor Joe Bauer while VFX producer Steve Kullback and VFX associate producer Adam Chazen — who have been with the series since season one — now have seven Emmys each for the HBO fantasy series.

Game of Thrones dominated the picture editing category, and the award ultimately went to editor Tim Porter for the episode “The Long Night,” which features the epic battle at Winterfell. He was nominated alongside fellow Game of Thrones editors Katie Weiland ("The Iron Thone”), and Crispin Green (“Winterfell”).

The sound editing and mixing teams also scored Emmys. The mixing team was led by rerecording mixers Onnalee Blank and Mathew Waters, who each grabbed their fifth Emmy, as did production mixer Ronan Hill. Production mixer Simon Kerr won his first trophy. Sound supervisor Tim Kimmel and sound designer Paula Fairfield headed the sound editing team, and each earned their second Emmy for the series. Kimmel and Blank recently discussed their work on the series in THR's Behind the Screen podcast series.

Game of Thrones claimed additional Emmys for makeup in the non-prosthetic category — earning department head Jane Walker her sixth Emmy for the series.

Nominated costume designer Michele Clapton also grabbed a sixth Emmy for the series, while assistant costume designer Emma O'Loughlin and costume supervisor Kate O'Farrell now have three apiece.

In other creative arts categories, Game of Thrones also won trophies for score, title design and stunt coordination.

Free Solo and Chernobyl followed Thrones' 10 wins with seven each.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over two nights (Sept. 14 and 15) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.