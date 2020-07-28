Creative Arts Emmys: Nominees Include Oscar Winners and Three-Time Consecutive Victors

This morning's Creative Arts Emmy nominations announcement included two nominees that stand to earn their fourth consecutive trophies as well as previous Oscar winners who could take another step toward EGOT status.

At age 81, production designer Eugene Lee earned his 16th nomination for SNL. He has won four times previously, and a win this year would be his fourth consecutive Emmy for the series. He's worked on the late night staple since its 1975 premiere.

Meanwhile, an Emmy win for Zaldy Goco — nominated for costumes in a variety, nonfiction or reality program — would give the fashion designer his fourth consecutive Emmy for RuPaul's Drag Race. Zaldy also has designed costumes for Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani.

Nine Inch Nails multihyphenates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who were recently featured in an episode of THR's Behind the Screen podcast) were nominated for the music on HBO limited series Watchmen. They are nominated for original dramatic score for a limited series, movie or special as well as outstanding original music and lyrics for the song "The Way It Used to Be." The pair previously won an Oscar for the score of David Fincher's The Social Network and a Grammy for the score to Fincher's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Reznor has two additional Grammys for Nine Inch Nails' music).

Nominated The Mandalorian composer Ludwig Goransson would also step closer to EGOT status with an Emmy win for dramatic score. Goransson previously earned an Oscar for the score of Black Panther. He also won three Grammys in 2019 for the Black Panther score, in addition to song of the year and record of the year for Childish Gambino's This Is America.

Previous Oscar winners who are nominated for Creative Arts Emmys include two-time Academy Award-winning rerecording mixer Gary Rizzo (Inception, Dunkirk), who was nominated for sound mixing in a nonfiction or reality program as a member of the Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time sound team.

The Mandalorian's visual effects delivered an Emmy nomination to Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic. The team includes animation supervisor Hal Hickel, an Oscar winner for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and whose credits also include numerous Star Wars films.

Angus Wall — who won Oscars in film editing for The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — was nominated for the Emmy in main title design, as he was the creative director on The Morning Show's main titles; and unstructured reality program, as an exec producer of Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up.

Meanwhile, Devs VFX supervisor Andrew Whitehurst — Emmy nominated for supporting VFX — is a 2016 Oscar winner for Alex Garland's Ex Machina.

In what could produce a stunning moment during the Creative Arts Emmys virtual ceremony, Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin, at age 90; and Michael Collins, at age 89, earned Emmy nominations for cinematography in a nonfiction program. The footage that they lensed in space during their historic 1969 mission was restored to make nominated documentary Apollo 11.

Oscar-nominated cinematographers that earned Emmy nominations include Greig Fraser ( Lion ), who was nominated for The Mandalorian ; and two-time Academy Award nominee Jeff Cronenenweth ( The Social Network, The Girl W ith the Dragon Tattoo ), who is nominated for Tales From the Loop. Fraser's upcoming feature work includes Dune and The Batman.

Mandalorian was also nominated for sound editing with a team led by supervising sound editors David Acord and Matt Wood of Skywalker Sound. They were Oscar-nominated earlier this year for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (They detailed their work on Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian in an episode of THR's Behind the Screen series).

Pharrell Williams — a multiple Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee — was Emmy-nominated this morning for the song "Letter to My Godfather" from The Black Godfather.

Other notable Creative Arts nominees include Vincent Van Dyke, who will compete again himself in the prosthetic makeup category. The prosthetic designer earned a trio of nominations, for American Horror Story: 1984, Hollywood and Star Trek: Picard. He has been nominated five times previously.