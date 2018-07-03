'Crown' Actor Matthew Goode Joins English Voice Cast of 'The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales'

The Crown's Matthew Goode is among the actors making up the English language voice cast of the French animated comedy The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, which GKIDS and StudioCanal will bring to the U.S. this fall.

Also announced on Tuesday are Bill Bailey as Duck, Adrian Edmondson as Rabbit, Justin Edwards as Pig, Celia Imrie as Chicken, Phill Jupitus as Dog and Giles New as Fox. Goode will voice Wolf in the film.

The slapstick farm-set story was helmed by Benjamin Renner, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his 2012 French animated dramedy, Ernest & Celestine; and Patrick Imbert. The Big Bad Fox follows three stories: a fox who mothers a family of chicks; a rabbit who plays the stork; and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus.

The comedy harkens back to the style of Looney Tunes shorts, while exploring themes of family and the anxieties of modern life.

The French film premiered in 2017 at the Annecy International Animation Festival. Earlier this year, it won France's Cesar Award for best animated film and earned three Annie Award nominations, including best independent animated film.