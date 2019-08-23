Postproduction Business Company 3 Acquires Sixteen19 (Exclusive)

With the deal, the 'Avengers: Endgame' grading facility gains editorial and expands its VFX, grading and dailies services.

Santa Monica-headquartered postproduction business Company 3, a subsidiary of Deluxe Entertainment Services, acquired Sixteen19, a New York-headquartered boutique editorial, production and post services company that includes it’s PowerHouse VFX arm and a mobile dailies operation. The value of the transaction wasn’t disclosed.

The deal brings editorial under the Company 3 umbrella and expands its color grading, VFX and dailies services.

As part of the deal, Sixteen19 co-founders Jonathan Hoffman and Pete Conlin, along with executive vp of business development and strategy Alastair Binks and members of the creative team will join Company 3, according to the company.

Sixteen19’s New York location includes 60 editorial suites, two 4K digital cinema grading theaters, as well as the VFX and dailies operations.

Company 3 maintains facilities in Los Angeles, New York and London with colorists working across feature film (Avengers: Endgame, upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), series programming and commercials. Company 3 also offers dailies creation, both in-house and through its EC3 location services.

“We’ve worked in tandem with Sixteen19 many times over the years, so we know that they have always provided strong client relationships, a best-in-class team, and a deeply creative environment,” Company 3 president Stefan Sonnenfeld said of the acquisition in a statement.