CinemaCon: On-Demand Cinema Platform Launched By Tech Firm GDC

GoGoCinema will debut during the second half of the year, initially with a trial in China, Malaysia and Singapore.

Digital cinema tech supplier GDC Technology is launching its GoGoCinema on-demand cinema platform and web-based booking app in the second half of the year, the company announced Tuesday at theater owners confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The system, which GDC has described as a sort of “Netflix for cinema,” uses crowdsourcing to help cinemas fill more seats.

“It’s no secret that we’re in a period of remarkable change with regards to how we consume entertainment. As an industry, we have to face the fact that millions of people are playing games, watching videos online and streaming music and even movies at all times of the day and night” said Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC. “We launched GoGoCinema to provide a platform for consumers to watch a movie of their choice on the big screen, at the theater they prefer and at a time convenient for them.”

Here’s how it works: A consumer would use the free app, modeled after streaming platforms, to search for a movie that they want to see. It could be a recent movie such as Captain Marvel or any film from a collection of genres including classics, docs, kids and faith-based content. Once they choose the movie, they select the time and day of their choosing. When the movie is “scheduled," anyone could purchase tickets for that showing via the GoGoCinema app.

Alternately, GDC said one could buy the auditorium for an event such as a kids birthday party or, in the case of Hollywood, to schedule additional screenings during awards season, should the studio or campaign wish to do so. Revenue is shared by the exhibitor, studio and GDC.

GDC is talking with all of the major studios about providing content, confirmed a spokesperson. Meanwhile the exhibitor would determine what days, times and auditoriums to make available — as well as how many tickets must be sold and at what price in order to confirm the screening.

Plans are to launch in Asia with a trial through Golden Village Multiplex in Singapore, Golden Screen Cinemas in Malaysia, and Shanghai Redstar Macalline Pictures Development Co. in China. GDC expects to make it available in the U.S. following the trial and before the end of the year.

The platform is enabled by GDC's new Cinema Automation CA2.0, which provide automated management, and a live streaming media server for the content.