Denny Clairmont, Founder of Clairmont Camera and Lens Innovator, Dies at 83

He received the 2011 John A. Bonner Medal of Commendation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Denny Clairmont, the respected industry vet behind Clairmont Camera, died Sunday. He was 83.

In 1976, Clairmont, along with his late brother, Terry, established their features and TV camera rental company, which supported Hollywood's cinematography community for decades.

An active member of the community, Clairmont received the 2011 John A. Bonner Medal of Commendation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, awarded by the Academy Board of Governors upon the recommendation of the Scientific and Technical Awards Committee. For lens innovations, he also received a Technical Achievement Award from the Society of Camera Operators, as well as two Emmys.

Clairmont retired in 2017, when he sold Clairmont Camera to Keslow Camera. At that time, Clairmont Camera was based in Los Angeles; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Toronto; and Vancouver. Said Clairmont of Keslow, "Clairmont Camera is my life’s work, and I never stopped searching for innovative ways to serve our clients. ... I am confident they are the right company to honor my heritage and founding vision going forward."

Clairmont was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers.