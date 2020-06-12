DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters Release Joint Safety Report

COVID-19 testing is the "cornerstone" of the plan, with actors expected to be tested at least three time a week during production.

The Directors Guild of America, IATSE, International Brotherhood of Teamsters and SAG-AFTRA took their next step toward helping Hollywood resume production, safely, with the release of “The Safe Way Forward,” a multi-union 36-page report detailing safety guidelines in a pre-COVID-19 vaccine world.

Developed in consultation with leading epidemiologists and experts, the guidelines are a follow-up to the Industry White Paper that was presided to state Governors on June 1. Today's released report offers more details protocols in areas including mandatory testing, working in a "Zone" system, and the formation of a health and safety unit.

Mandatory testing is described as a "cornerstone" of a safe return to production. The report warns that without proper testing "the entire cast and crew would be asked to work each day in an environment of unknown risk; a single confirmed case would lead to a quarantining of all who came into close contact with that person. This could potentially lead to shooting delays, and—should that person be a key actor/performer or director—to production shutdowns, not to mention the real possibility of illness and death."