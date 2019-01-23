'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Christopher McQuarrie Honored by Advanced Imaging Society

Also during the Jan. 30 ceremony, the AIS will recognize Peter Jackson’s 'They Shall Not Grow Old' with its Governors Award.

Christopher McQuarrie will receive the Advanced Imaging Society's Harold Lloyd Award, which is presented annually to a filmmaker who has "marshaled technology to empower storytelling.”

An Oscar-winning writer, producer and director, McQuarrie is a frequent collaborator with Tom Cruise, having written and directed Jack Reacher, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and recently Mission: Impossible - Fallout. He won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for The Usual Suspects, and is a writer for Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently in production.

“Harold Lloyd was an actor, director, writer or producer in more than 200 films,” said Suzanne Lloyd, chair of Harold Lloyd Entertainment. “He was an early proponent of using 3D and other technologies to advance the art of filmmaking, and he would be dazzled by the commitment Chris McQuarrie brings to every film."

Also during its Jan. 30 Lumiere Awards ceremony, the Society will recognize Peter Jackson’s World War l documentary They Shall Not Grow Old with its Governors Award. Produced and directed by Jackson, the documentary uses BBC archival footage that was prepared with state-of-the-art restoration, color and 3D technologies and techniques.

The Society’s Sir Charles Wheatstone Award will be presented to Cinionic (Barco cinema projectors) for the company’s technical innovation in cinema.