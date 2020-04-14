Directors Guild Extends Health Care Benefits for Members

The move impacts participants whose coverage is scheduled to end on June 30.

The Directors Guild of America is offering three months of premium-free COBRA coverage for health plan participants with earned coverage scheduled to end on June 30.

Responding to the shutdown of production amid the coronavirus outbreak, the DGA board said eligible participants will automatically receive the three months premium-free, continuing at the same level as current coverage.

According to the announcement, for those who wish to extend COBRA coverage beyond the three month-period or would like this premium-free coverage at a level lower than current coverage, participants would need to indicate this preference by completing and returning the COBRA Election Form in their open enrollment materials, which will be due Aug. 31.

As previously reported, the DGA created a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to aid members affected by the crisis. The guild also continues to offer its interest-free loan program for those experiencing hardships.

Last week, the DGA ratified a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.