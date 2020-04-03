Directors Guild Fund to Offer Financial Aid During Production Shutdown

View of an empty street between sets on the Warner Bros. lot on April 2 in North Hollywood.

The Directors Guild Foundation introduced a DGF COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to support DGA members with $1,000 financial relief grants.

This fund launches with a $200,000 commitment from the DGF and $100,000 donation from the DGA. The Guild's banker, City National Bank, also made a contribution to the fund as the Foundation continues to seek donations. The Motion Picture and Television Fund will administer the grants on behalf of the DGF.

DGA members who were working on productions at the time of the suspension of production in March, or had a commitment to begin work on a production that was suspended at that time, are eligible to apply for the grant if they have less than $10,000 in liquid assets and have a demonstrated need, the foundation said.

"As productions remain shut down for an undetermined length of time due to Covid-19, there are members starting to feel the financial strain. The new fund will help ease some of that burden. We've also seen an outpouring of humanity from our DGA family asking how they can help," reads the note.

Additionally, the DGF continues to offer its interest-free loan program for members experiences financial hardships.