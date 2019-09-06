'Downton Abbey' Production Designer Featured in Hollywood Reporter's 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

Emmy winner Donal Woods discusses work on the lavish sets, U.K. locations, and reuniting with the series cast and crew.

Emmy-winning production designer Donal Woods, who returned to Downton Abbey for its jump from series to motion picture, is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen.

When the series Downton Abbey aired from 2010-2015, its rich period look was Emmy nominated for production design for each of its six seasons, and won the Emmy in 2016.

This work was led by its production designer Donal Woods, also nominated for three BAFTAs and three Art Directors Guild awards for the series. Woods — who has earned a total of eight Emmy nominations and one win — has a list of credits that also includes Cranford, My Week with Marilyn and Homeland.

In this new podcast, he talks about his work on Downton Abbey, the series as well as the upcoming movie, which Focus Features releases on Sept. 20.

Set in 1927, the new film is directed by Michael Engler from a script by series creator Julian Fellowes and stars many of the original series cast members including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith. The production involved lavish sets as well location work around the U.K. -- including Highclere Castle near Newbury, U.K., which provides the exterior of the fictional title estate.

Woods also talks about being reunited with cast and crew, including "tour de force" Maggie Smith who gets "the best lines."

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features interviews with directors, cinematographers, editors, production designers and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

Hear it all below on Behind the Screen — and be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode.