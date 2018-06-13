'Dumbo': Tim Burton Finally Reveals His Title Character in Teaser Trailer

Disney offers a first look at the flying elephant from visual effects house MPC as well as Colleen Atwood's period costumes and other crafts.

Disney finally revealed the elephant in the room this morning when it dropped the first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's upcoming remake of the 1941 Disney animated classic Dumbo, which is slated to open March 29.

Previously, the emotive blue-eyed title character, a CG elephant that's being created by London VFX house MPC, had only been shown as concept art in April at CinemaCon and as a model at the 2017 D23 Expo. Now he's in the trailer, interacting with kids and taking to the air.

Technicolor-owned MPC has been busy with Disney remakes in recent years, further establishing its work on photo-real CG creatures. It was the lead VFX house on Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book, which won a visual effects Oscar. And it's again teaming with Favreau and Jungle Book VFX supervisor Rob Legato on Disney's The Lion King, which also comes out in 2019.

The Dumbo trailer also reveals a stylized Burton-esque circus and the work of numerous longtime collaborators of the director. The period circus costumes are by four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood; among her Oscar-winning work are the costumes from another Burton take on a Disney classic, 2011's Alice in Wondland. Dumbo's lavish look stems from the talent of production designer Rick Heinrichs, who previously won an Oscar for Burton's Sleepy Hollow.

For Dumbo, Burton also reteamed with his longtime editor, two-time Oscar nominee Chris Lebenzon, and the movie was shot by cinematographer Ben Davis, who recently was BAFTA nominated for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Dumbo is in postproduction in London. It was filmed in the U.K., primarily at Pinewood and Cardington studios.

In addition to 2019 debuts for Dumbo and Lion King, Disney will release a third remake of one of its animated classics, Aladdin, which bows May 24.