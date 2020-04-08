Editors Guild Cuts Second-Quarter Dues by 50 Percent

The measure was announced following a virtual board meeting addressing the coronavirus crisis' impact on its members.

The Motion Picture Editors Guild will waive 50 percent of second-quarter 2020 dues for active members, its board unanimously agreed during a virtual meeting held last weekend amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Local 700 board also voted to absorb the $7 processing fee for those who pay by credit card. "We will continue to evaluate the need for relief for union dues for future billing cycles," wrote MPEG president Alan Heim and national executive director Cathy Repola in a letter to members.

"We will closely monitor the financial impact the pandemic is having on our members and on Guild resources. We are prepared to make non-essential cost-cutting measures in spending and weigh utilizing some of our reserves if necessary. Your health and welfare are our top priorities," they added.

The Editors Guild is among the largest of IATSE's 13 Locals. In all, IATSE estimated that at least 120,000 members have lost jobs since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.