Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Launch First Augmented Reality Project

The Ellen Fund led the making of the 3D experience to raise awareness of gorillas in Rwanda.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Ellen Fund has partnered with augmented reality mobile gaming app Krikey to launch Gorillas!, an augmented reality game created to raise awareness for gorillas in Rwanda.

Of their first venture into AR, DeGeneres and de Rossi, who founded The Ellen Fund in 2018 as a gift to DeGeneres to support global conservation efforts, said in a statement: "Seeing the mountain gorillas in Rwanda was one of the most incredible experiences of our lives. We want everyone to be able to feel what it's like to be there, and with our game Gorillas! by The Ellen Fund you absolutely can.”

According to the game's makers, players can use their mobile phone camera to virtually visit the mountains of Rwanda where they join a family of gorillas. The goal of the game is to keep the energy bar full, unlocking gorilla animation by doing so. Tasks include tapping to break termite mounds and bamboo.

After completing the game, viewers may choose to share a personalized video with friends and send a donation to The Ellen Fund to support conservation efforts for endangered species.

Krikey is a free app available on the App Store and Google Play.

The Ellen Fund's first initiative is to build the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in northern Rwanda.