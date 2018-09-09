Creative Arts Emmys: Anthony Bourdain Wins Pair of Posthumous Awards for 'Parts Unknown'

He won Emmys for best nonfiction writing and best informational series or special for CNN's 'Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown.'

Anthony Bourdain won a pair of posthumous Emmys for his CNN travel and food series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, which topped the category for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and the category for best informational series or special at Sunday's portion of the Creative Arts Emmys.

Bourdain, who died by suicide on June 8 at the age of 61, had four previous Emmys wins.

"For me and for all the folks that have worked for him in the last 20 years, I want to say his writing was always fiercely intelligent, real, no bullshit. His writing was inimitable," said one colleague who accepted the writing award on his behalf.



She added: "He's truly on a journey to parts unknown. We wish we could have shot that journey with him."

The series — for which the celebrity chef wrote, hosted and exec produced — also won an Emmy for picture editing on Sunday. Accepting the award, editor Hunter Gross thanked Bourdain "for letting me be part of this for the last seven years."

In addition, Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown won the Emmy for best shortform nonfiction or reality series.