Emmys: Apollo 11 Astronauts Earn Cinematography Nominations

The footage that they photographed on their historic 1969 mission to the moon was cited for the 'Apollo 11' documentary.

Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin, at age 90; and Michael Collins, at age 89, earned Emmy nominations for the footage that they lensed in space during their historic 1969 mission that was the first to land humans on the moon.

They are nominated for cinematography for a nonfiction program, as their restored footage is central to the CNN documentary Apollo 11. Todd Douglas Miller was nominated for both directing and editing Apollo 11. The doc also received nominations for sound editing and sound mixing.

Following their 1969 mission, Aldrin and Collins, along with late Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong, were named honorary members of the American Society of Cinematographers. A letter from the three astronauts hangs in the ASC President's Office at the Society's Hollywood clubhouse.

In recent years, various ASC members have contributed their expertise to NASA, documenting launches and providing cinematography training to astronauts heading to the International Space Station.