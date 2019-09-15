'Game of Thrones' Claims 7th Emmy in Visual Effects

The award was presented during the Creative Arts Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in L.A.

Game of Thrones earned its seventh Emmy in special visual effects Sunday, which only further cements its position as the program with the most wins in the category.

The HBO fantasy series surpassed the previous record-holders, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager — which each have three VFX Emmys — in 2015. However, Game of Thrones has won the category each consecutive year since its second time being nominated in 2012, with the exception of 2017, when the show wasn't eligible.

In Game of Thrones' series run, the work has been shared by multiple VFX facilities and artists. This year's award went to "The Bells," the penultimate episode of the series that featured a final battle at King's Landing.

The honor delivered the sixth series win to VFX supervisor Joe Bauer, while VFX producer Steve Kullback and VFX associate producer Adam Chazen — who have been with the series since season one — now have seven Emmys for Game of Thrones each.

Also collecting Emmys for the VFX this weekend were special effects supervisor Sam Conway (his third Emmy for the series), VFX plate supervisor Ted Rae (his second Emmy) and VFX and animation supervisor Thomas Schelesny (his second Emmy).

This was the first Emmy for VFX supervisor Mohsen Mousavi, VFX supervisor Martin Hill and previs lead Patrick Tiberius Gehlen.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over two nights (Sept. 14 and 15) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.