Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Earn Two Emmy Nominations for 'Watchmen'

They are recognized for the HBO series' score and original song 'The Way It Used to Be.'

Nine Inch Nails multihyphenates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross earned their first Emmy nominations for the music in HBO's limited series Watchmen.

They are nominated fo original dramatic score for a limited series, movie or special as well as outstanding original music and lyrics for the song "The Way it Used to Be."

A win would take them one Tony away from EGOT status. The pair previously won an Oscar for the score of David Fincher's The Social Network and a Grammy for the score soundtrack to Fincher's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Reznor has two additional Grammys for Nine Inch Nails' music).

Damon Lindelof's Watchmen is based on the DC Comics graphic novel about masked vigilantes. Reznor and Ross recently talked about their work on the series in an episode of THR's Behind the Screen podcast.

Their upcoming work includes Fincher's Mank, a biopic about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and Pixar's next animated feature, Soul.