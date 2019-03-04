Oscar Winner Eric Brevig Named Senior VFX Supervisor/Creative Director at Method

He received an Academy Award for 'Total Recall' and was nominated for 'Pearl Harbor' and 'Hook.'

Eric Brevig — who received an Academy Award for the VFX on 1991's Total Recall — has joined Deluxe-owned VFX house Method Studios as a senior VFX supervisor and creative director.

Reporting to Erika Burton, Method's executive vp of global features VFX, Brevig will also work closely with fellow Method senior VFX supervisor and creative director Kevin Baillie to spearhead Method’s virtual production and real-time VFX workflows. The company maintains bases in Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Montreal, Melbourne, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Pune, India.

Brevig, who also earned Oscar nominations for the VFX on Pearl Harbor and Hook, has a career that has already spanned three decades and more than 30 feature films as VFX supervisor/second unit director. He's a tech-savvy 15-year veteran of ILM who also directed 2008 feature Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D, the first narrative live action feature shot entirely in digital 3D. He's created effects for theme park experiences such as Universal Studios’ Race Through New York and served as VFX supervisor for Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Method is currently working on upcoming films including John Wick 3: Parabellum, Ad Astra and Men in Black: International.