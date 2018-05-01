Facebook Launches Oculus Go VR Headset

'Jurassic World: Blue' is among the new content debuting for the system.

Facebook has launched Oculus Go, its first stand-alone VR headset, meaning that it operates without the use of a mobile phone or tethered to a computer. Announced Tuesday at Facebook's F8 developer conference, the headset lists for $199 for 32 GB of storage or $249 for a 64 GB model.

Also debuting Tuesday is a collection of new games and experiences for the device. Hollywood content includes Jurassic World: Blue, a two-part experience created by Facebook, Universal and Felix & Paul Studios. It features VFX and animation from Industrial Light & Magic, the VFX house on the Jurassic films, and sound design and mixing by Headspace Studio. It’s directed by Felix & Paul principals Felix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphael.

Today at F8, Facebook also introduced Oculus TV, a 3D environment with a screen and virtual seating area for viewing content from services such as Netflix and Hulu on the VR headset.

Oculus Go also includes Rooms, a social component that was originally released for Gear VR; Venues, designed to allow users to watch live concerts, sports and events; and Gallery, for viewing panoramic or 360-degree photos and personal videos.

Oculus Go is now available in 23 countries including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, France, Germany and Japan.