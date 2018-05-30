FIFA World Cup: BBC Puts Viewers in the Stadiums, Live in Virtual Reality

The British broadcaster is also testing Ultra HD with high dynamic range during the matches.

The BBC is prepping two technically advanced trials for the upcoming FIFA World Cup: delivering the matches live in virtual reality, as well as in Ultra HD (4K) with high dynamic range.

The British broadcaster plans to bring audiences live coverage of all 33 BBC matches from Russia through a free "BBC Sport VR - FIFA World Cup Russia 2018" app (available on iOS 10 and above, and Android 5 and above), which will be available for Apple, Android, Gear VR, Oculus Go and PlayStation VR.

With the supported VR systems, viewers could find themselves inside a virtual luxury private box in the stadium, with access to the live matches as well as match stats that pop up from a virtual coffee table. They also could switch their view and choose one that is behind either one of the goals.

When there’s no game taking place, plans are to offer viewers a daily highlights package and other on-demand content in VR.

Through a separate trial, the World Cup also marks first time the BBC would shown a major tournament live in Ultra HD with HDR on BBC iPlayer. The aim is to make all 29 of BBC One’s World Cup matches available to a limited audience with compatible UHD TVs and high speed internet connections. (The BBC will use its Hybrid Log-Gamma HDR format.)

The World Cup — which this year kicks off June 14 in Russia — has long been a stage for broadcasters such as the BBC to test new technology, and this is no exception.

“The BBC has brought major live broadcasting breakthroughs to UK audiences throughout the history of the World Cup. From the very first tournament on TV in 1954 and England’s finest hour in 1966, to the first color World Cup in 1970 and full HD in 2006. Now, with these trials we’re giving audiences yet another taste of the future," said Matthew Postgate, BBC chief technology and product officer, in a released statement.