First Footage Revealed From 'How To Train Your Dragon 3'

The first clips from the conclusion of DreamWorks Animation's hit franchise played Wednesday at CinemaCon.
The first clips of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, the much-anticipated conclusion to DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed trilogy, were unveiled on Wednesday at CinemaCon.

In the 2010 original, a young boy, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) saves his Viking village when he befriends a dragon. The 2014 sequel saw Hiccup grow to become the leader of his people.

In The Hidden World, Hiccup gets a love interest, discovers a white Fury breed of dragon and uncovers a new dragon world. Together Hiccup and Toothless again team up to save the Viking village and free the dragons.

