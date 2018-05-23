'The Florida Project' Colorist Joins Deluxe

Sam Daley will work out of the company's New York post facility.

Feature and TV colorist Sam Daley — whose recent credits include The Florida Project, through which he helped cinematographer Alexis Zabe give Sam Baker's drama its candy-colored look — has joined Deluxe, working out of its New York post facility.

Daley arrives after a stint at Goldcrest Post, and earlier worked at Technicolor Postworks.

His recent feature credits include Beirut and the upcoming Sorry to Bother You.

He also finished the first season of Girls, and season one of The Deuce, as well as the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero, which earned him a 2015 Hollywood Professional Association Award nomination for best TV color grading.