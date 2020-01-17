'Ford v Ferrari' Director James Mangold, Editors Mike McCusker and Andrew Buckland Featured in 'Behind the Screen'

In a new episode of THR's 'Behind the Screen' series, the trio talk about the making of their four-time Oscar-nominated racing drama.

Ford v Ferrari’s director and producer James Mangold and editors Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen.

Based on a true story, the film follows American car designer Carroll Shelby, played by Matt Damon, and race car driver Ken Miles, played by Christian Bale, who team up to build a racing car for the Ford Motor Company to challenge Enzo Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The film earned four Academy Award nominations including best picture for James Mangold and the producers, as well as film editing for McCusker and Buckland, sound mixing and sound editing (The sound team was previously featured on Behind the Screen.)

"Early on in prep a producer on the film said to me, 'well, there’s only three ways you can shoot cars, because I used to work in sports, or something like that," Mangold relates. "It was the kind of horrifying thing you never say to me. Don’t ever reduce my movie to a fucking formula. .... I remember that moment so much because I was panic stricken when he said that. Like, if this fucker is right I’m about to make the most boring fucking movie ever. Yet, the answer isn’t to create lots of gimmick shots either. Meaning, the answer for me in terms of the racing and the puzzle we had to face both in planning the race and in cutting the pieces after we gathered them was, how do you stay connected to what they’re doing? And understand the choices, at least most of the choices, they’re making?"

Mangold’s directing credits include Logan, 3:10 to Yuma and Walk the Line. He also earned an Academy Award nomination for the Logan screenplay

McCusker has been editing Mangold’s films for more than a decade and earned an additional Oscar nomination for Walk the Line. Years ago, Buckland worked with Mangold and McCusker as an apprentice editor and more recently re-joined the team.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

