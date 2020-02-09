Oscars: 'Ford v Ferrari's Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland Win Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari — James Mangold's dramatic period film that concludes with a thrilling retelling of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France — won the film editing Oscar race, delivering the first Academy Awards to Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland.

Mangold's longtime collaborator McCusker was previously Oscar nominated for the director's Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line. This was the first nomination for Andrew Buckland, who assisted on earlier Mangold movies before joining McCusker to edit Ford v Ferrari.

This year's film editing nominees also included Martin Scorsese's longtime collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker; who with The Irishman earned her eighth nomination, tying the record for the most Oscar nominations in the category with Michael Kahn. First-time nominees included Tom Eagles for Jojo Rabbit, Jeff Groth for Joker and Yang Jinmo for Parasite.