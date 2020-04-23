Former Fox Chief Technology Officer Joins Microsoft Azure's Media and Entertainment Business

As its chief technology officer, Hanno Basse will work with Hollywood studios to develop cloud-based production and postproduction workflows.

Hanno Basse, the former chief technology officer at 20th Century Fox, has been named chief technology officer for Microsoft Azure Media and Entertainment.

In his new role, he will work with entertainment industry customers, partners, industry groups and vendors to create applications for Microsoft’s cloud, edge and AI technologies. His initial focus is production and postproduction workflows for Hollywood studios.

During his time at Fox, Basse and his team worked on emerging technologies and capabilities including high dynamic range, Ultra HD, virtual/augmented reality, content protection and immersive sound.

Earlier, he spent 14 years at DirecTV, ultimately as senior vp broadcast systems engineering. During that period, his work included the 2005 launch of one of the largest HD channels at that time and the 2009 implementation of DirecTV’s video-on-demand infrastructure.

An active member of the Hollywood community, Basse served as the first president and chairman of the board of the UHD Alliance and is also a former chairman of the board of directors of the Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California.

The holder of 28 patents, Basse is a Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Last year, he was appointed chairman of the Infinity Festival.