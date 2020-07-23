Fox Sports Unveils "Virtual Crowds" For Major League Baseball Broadcasts

Starting Saturday, Fox Sports will play ball with thousands of virtual fans during its Major League Baseball broadcasts.

As in-person attendance is currently not permitted for MLB's 60-game 2020 season, which starts today, Fox Sports hopes to better produce the feel of a live game by populating the stands of Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and all of the venues with digital crowds.

The digital fans wil cheer, boo, and wear their team's colors. Fox previewed its new system on Thursday, reporting that the crowds are generated using Pixotrope virtual studio software and working with Silver Spoon Animation and SMT.

The unique approach to sports broadcasting also seems to be taking a page from Hollywood's playbook. Amid COVID-19, recommended guidelines recently developed by AMPTP, The Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, and International Brotherhood of Teamsters encourage the use of digital crowds for Hollywood production, as a way to populate scenes while allowing actors to maintain a safe social distance during filming.