FoxNext to Open 'Alien: Descent' Location-Based Virtual Reality Experience

The game publisher teamed with Pure Imagination Studios to create the multiplayer experience based on the sci-fi franchise.

Fans can grab their weapons at the first installation of Alien: Descent, a free-roaming virtual reality experience at The Outlets at Orange in Orange County, Calif., that opens April 26, the so-called Alien Day celebration of the Fox franchise.

FoxNext Destinations and Pure Imagination Studios have created the multiplayer experience based on the Alien property. Additional locations will be added.

It's enabled by wireless technology developed by Pure Imagination, which allows up to four guests to move about untethered in this VR world, without the use of PC backpacks or wires. Each guest is armed with a prop weapon and motion-tracking sensors on their arms and legs. Environmental effects and motion platforms are designed to further simulate a descent into the heart of the Alien threat.

THR had a early preview of the developing prototype of the experience last year.

“VR attractions bring together immersive entertainment with social experiences that can’t be replicated in the living room. The rich storytelling opportunities in the Alien universe makes it a perfect fit for cutting-edge destination entertainment,” said Salil Mehta, president of FoxNext.

Location-based VR could be a $1 billion industry by the end of the year and grow to a $12 billion industry by 2023, according to projections from Greenlight Ventures.