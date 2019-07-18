8:28am PT by Carolyn Giardina
'Game of Thrones,' 'Chernobyl' Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees
Crazy Rich Asians, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Roma, Chernobyl and Game of Thrones are among the nominees for the sixth annual Location Managers Guild International Awards, which were announced Thursday morning.
In addition to nominees for feature films, TV and commercials, film commissions from Buffalo/Niagara, New York; Cambridge, Ontario, Canada; Humboldt County, California; New South Wales; and New Zealand are contenders for the guild's award for outstanding film commission.
Winners will be announced at a Sept. 21 ceremony at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
A complete list of nominees follows.
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX Networks
Chernobyl – HBO
Game of Thrones – HBO
The Man in the High Castle – Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video
Westworld – HBO
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Killing Eve – BBC America
Mayans M.C. – FX Networks
Mystery Road – Bunya Productions
The OA – Netflix
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime Video
The Widow – Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
BlacKkKlansman – Focus Features
Cold War – Amazon Studios
The Favourite – Fox Searchlight Productions
The Highwaymen – Netflix
Roma – Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Crazy Rich Asians – Warner Bros.
The Girl in the Spider Web – Sony Pictures
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Summit Entertainment
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Screen Media
Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Paramount Pictures
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Dream Crazy (Nike) – Park Pictures
Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic) – 72andSunny
Organic Food for All (Penny) – Film GmbH, Emote Productions
Trust (South India Bank) – Panda Films
Huawei See More / P20 (Gal Gadot) – Hero Productions Iceland
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Buffalo/Niagara, New York
Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
Humboldt County, California
New South Wales
New Zealand
