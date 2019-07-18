8:28am PT by Carolyn Giardina

'Game of Thrones,' 'Chernobyl' Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees

Feature film contenders include 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'John Wick 3' and 'Roma.'
Courtesy of HBO
'Game of Thrones'

Crazy Rich Asians, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Roma, Chernobyl and Game of Thrones are among the nominees for the sixth annual Location Managers Guild International Awards, which were announced Thursday morning.

In addition to nominees for feature films, TV and commercials, film commissions from Buffalo/Niagara, New York; Cambridge, Ontario, Canada; Humboldt County, California; New South Wales; and New Zealand are contenders for the guild's award for outstanding film commission.

Winners will be announced at a Sept. 21 ceremony at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

A complete list of nominees follows.

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
       The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX Networks
       Chernobyl – HBO
       Game of Thrones – HBO
       The Man in the High Castle – Amazon Prime Video
       The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video
       Westworld – HBO

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
       Killing Eve – BBC America
       Mayans M.C. – FX Networks
       Mystery Road – Bunya Productions
       The OA – Netflix
       Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime Video
       The Widow – Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
       BlacKkKlansman – Focus Features
       Cold War – Amazon Studios
       The Favourite – Fox Searchlight Productions
       The Highwaymen – Netflix
       Roma – Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
       Crazy Rich Asians – Warner Bros.
       The Girl in the Spider Web – Sony Pictures
       John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Summit Entertainment
       The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Screen Media
       Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Paramount Pictures

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
       Dream Crazy (Nike) – Park Pictures
       Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic) – 72andSunny
       Organic Food for All (Penny) – Film GmbH, Emote Productions
       Trust (South India Bank) – Panda Films
       Huawei See More / P20 (Gal Gadot) – Hero Productions Iceland

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
       Buffalo/Niagara, New York
       Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
       Humboldt County, California
       New South Wales
       New Zealand

