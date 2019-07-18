'Game of Thrones,' 'Chernobyl' Among Location Managers Guild Awards Nominees

Crazy Rich Asians, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Roma, Chernobyl and Game of Thrones are among the nominees for the sixth annual Location Managers Guild International Awards, which were announced Thursday morning.

In addition to nominees for feature films, TV and commercials, film commissions from Buffalo/Niagara, New York; Cambridge, Ontario, Canada; Humboldt County, California; New South Wales; and New Zealand are contenders for the guild's award for outstanding film commission.

Winners will be announced at a Sept. 21 ceremony at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

A complete list of nominees follows.

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX Networks

Chernobyl – HBO

Game of Thrones – HBO

The Man in the High Castle – Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video

Westworld – HBO



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Killing Eve – BBC America

Mayans M.C. – FX Networks

Mystery Road – Bunya Productions

The OA – Netflix

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime Video

The Widow – Amazon Prime Video



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

BlacKkKlansman – Focus Features

Cold War – Amazon Studios

The Favourite – Fox Searchlight Productions

The Highwaymen – Netflix

Roma – Netflix



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Crazy Rich Asians – Warner Bros.

The Girl in the Spider Web – Sony Pictures

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Summit Entertainment

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Screen Media

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Paramount Pictures



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Dream Crazy (Nike) – Park Pictures

Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic) – 72andSunny

Organic Food for All (Penny) – Film GmbH, Emote Productions

Trust (South India Bank) – Panda Films

Huawei See More / P20 (Gal Gadot) – Hero Productions Iceland



OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Buffalo/Niagara, New York

Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Humboldt County, California

New South Wales

New Zealand