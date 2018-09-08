Creative Arts Emmys: 'Game of Thrones' Scores Sixth VFX Win

It topped a competitive field with its "Beyond the Wall" episode.

With its epic battles and CG dragons, HBO’s Game of Thrones on Saturday night won a remarkable sixth Emmy for outstanding special visual effects at the Creative Arts Emmys.

It beat out fellow nominees Altered Carbon, Lost in Space, Stranger Things and Westworld.

On the strength of the show's “Beyond the Wall” episode, Emmys in VFX were awarded to Joe Bauer, overall VFX supervisor; Steve Kullback, VFX producer; Adam Chazen, VFX associate producer; Michelle Blok, previs lead; Sam Conway, special effects supervisor; Ted Rae, VFX plate supervisor; David Ramos, VFX supervisor; Wayne Stables, lead CG & animation supervisor; and Derek Spears, lead CG supervisor.