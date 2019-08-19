Sony Launches 'Groundhog Day' Virtual Reality Experience With Gamescon Demos

The VR adventure will be previewed this week at Gamescon in Cologne, Germany and will be available Sept. 17.

A virtual reality narrative adventure set in the world of the 1993 comedy Groundhog Day, which was directed by Harold Ramis and starred Bill Murray, will get a global launch Sept. 17 on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. It's being previewed this week at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son was co-produced by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and MWM Immersive and developed by Madrid-based game developer Tequila Works. It's also the latest example of a studio extending its IP through VR.

“At Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, we are focused on extending beloved IP into new mediums and reaching new audiences," said Jake Zim, senior vp of VR at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “By continuing the world of Groundhog Day in a VR game, we can introduce a new generation to the magic of the film and expand upon this universe. While the game introduces a new, modern story and protagonist, the themes explored by the original film remain true to this day.”

In the VR experience, players assume the role of Phil Connors Jr., the son of Phil Connors (Murray), who returns to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, only to become trapped in a time loop just as his father once was. Players solve puzzles and explore the world introduced by the film as they try to break out of this time loop.

The game lists for $29.99. It's also available for pre-order, starting tomorrow, at a discounted price of $26.99. For a limited time, pre-orders include a code to download a digital copy of Groundhog Day. The game's soundtrack will be available digitally on Sept. 17.