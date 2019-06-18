CineEurope: GDC, Golden Screen Cinemas Ink Deal to Launch GoGoCinema On-Demand Platform

The service was developed to use crowdsourcing to help theaters fill more seats.

Digital cinema tech supplier GDC Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia’s Golden Screen Cinemas to launch its GoGoCinema on-demand platform.

GSC—which operates 344 screens across 36 locations in Malaysia and 93 screens across 15 locations in Vietnam (through a partnership with Galaxy Studios)—intends to launch GoGoCinema at several of its premium flagship sites in Malaysia by the end of the year. It will further expand this footprint in 2020.

GoGoCinema, which GDC has described as a sort of “Netflix for cinema,” uses crowdsourcing to help theaters fill more seats.

Here’s how it works: A consumer would use the free app, modeled after streaming platforms, to search for a movie that they want to see. It could be a recent movie such as Avengers: Endgame or any film from a collection of genres including classics, docs, kids and faith-based content. Once they choose the movie, they select the time and day of their choosing. Once the movie is “scheduled," anyone can purchase tickets for that showing via the GoGoCinema app.

Alternately, GDC said, one could buy the auditorium for an event such as a kids' birthday party or, in the case of Hollywood, to schedule additional screenings during awards season should the studio or campaign wish to do so. Revenue is shared by the exhibitor, studio and GDC. GDC is talking with all of the major studios about providing content, confirmed a spokesperson.

Meanwhile the exhibitor would determine what days, times and auditoriums to make available — as well as how many tickets must be sold and at what price in order to confirm the screening.

The platform is enabled by GDC's Cinema Automation CA2.0, which provides automated management, and a live-streaming media server for the content. GoGo was first previewed at CinemaCon in 2018.