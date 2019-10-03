How Moviegoers Can Experience 'Gemini Man,' From Standard 2K to the "Whole Shebang"

Lee's film, which stars Will Smith, is set to premiere Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood with a newly developed projection system capable of displaying 3D, 4K at a high frame rate of 120 frames per second.

Paramount and Skydance’s Ang Lee-directed thriller Gemini Man is set to premiere Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 4K, 3D at a high frame rate of 120 frames per second. It also will mark the unveiling of a newly developed laser-projection system capable of displaying the advanced format, which Lee and his team like to call "the whole shebang."

Dubbed Cinity, the projection system was created through a partnership between projector maker Christie, cinema tech developer GDC and Huaxia Film Distribution. It uses a new model of Christie's dual RGB laser projection configuration, combined with a new media server from GDC, and will be used for select screenings, such as the Gemini Man premiere. Additionally, roughly 50 of the first systems are being installed in theaters across China for moviegoers.

In the U.S., there will be several options available for moviegoers to see the Will Smith-starring film, including a release in today’s commonly used 2D, 2K and 24fps. Others with supported projection technology will show the movie in 3D at 60fps. Meanwhile, Dolby Vision-equipped theaters will offer Gemini Man in 3D at 120fps, in high dynamic range in 2K, and Imax will offer the movie in 2D at 24fps or 3D with HDR at 60fps, depending on the theater.

Installation of the Cinity Cinema system at the Chinese Theatre began earlier this week, at night while the venue was closed to patrons, in order to be ready for Sunday's premiere.

Gemini Man, which is set to open Oct. 11, is only the second movie to be made incorporating 120fps technology. The first was Lee's experimental Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016).