'Gemini Man,' 'The Lion King' Technical Achievements Honored by Advanced Imaging Society

The DWA software used to make 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' will also be recognized at the Oct. 28 ceremony.

Innovative technical approaches to the production of Ang Lee’s Gemini Man and Jon Favreau’s The Lion King will be recognized during the Advanced Imaging Society’s annual Entertainment Technology Lumiere Awards.

An additional 11 technical achievements will be recognized during the Oct. 28 ceremony at the Four Season Hotel in Beverly Hills, from Dolby, DreamWorks Animation, Epic Games, Felix and Paul Studios, Glassbox Technologies, LG Electronics, Pixelworks, Radiant Images, Sony Innovation Studios, Unity Technologies and Vario Technologies.

Skydance and Paramount Pictures will receive their award for the multiformat production of Gemini Man, which will be widely distributed in a range of formats including, uniquely, 24, 60 and 120 frames per second, in additional to 2K and 4K, 2D and 3D. Additionally, the film delivers a fully-digital “human” performed by Will Smith.

L.A.-based tech innovator Magnopus is being recognized for its Tycoon virtual production system, used in the making of The Lion King. The system involved headsets and software to allow filmmakers to view their scenes and surroundings in virtual reality

Other developments that will receive awards are DWA’s MoonRay/ Arras lighting system, used on movies including How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, as well as Epic Games’ real-time Unreal engine and Unity’s data-oriented technology stack for its real-time engine.

The Society will also recognize Dolby’s Pulsar UHD/HDR professional reference monitor, Felix and Paul Studios’s stereoscopic VR system, Glassbox’s BeeHive virtual review system, LG's OLED Flatscreen system, Pixelworks' TrueCut grading software, Radiant Images' AXA volumetric light field stage, Sony Innovation Studios' Atom View software and the developer edition of Vario’s XR-1 mixed reality headset.

"Our industry’s ability to thrill global audiences is fueled by the collective genius of our creative teams and their inspired use of technology," said society president, Jim Chabin. "This year’s honorees reflect a stunning new level of technical achievement we couldn’t have imagined just a few years ago."