GKIDS Acquires Animated, Cambodia-Set Drama 'Funan'

The film won top prizes at Annecy and Animation is Film Festivals.

Indie distributor GKIDS has acquired the U.S. distribution rights for Funan, an animated drama that won the top prizes last year at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and the Animation is Film Festival.

Based on first-time director Denis Do's own family story, the hand-drawn animated film follows a family living in 1975 Cambodia during the Khmer Rouge regime.

GKIDS plans release the film theatrically this spring.

“Denis has created a truly remarkable and personal film,” said GKIDS president David Jesteadt. “Funan is the perfect example of animation’s ability to tell all kinds of stories, for all kinds of audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by Jesteadt and Gilles Sousa of BAC Films.