GKIDS Acquires North American Distribution Rights to 'Children of the Sea'

Indie distributor GKIDS has acquired the North American distribution rights for the animated feature Children of the Sea, an adaptation from the manga of the same name by Daisuke Igarashi.

GKIDS will release the film theatrically during 2019 in North America, in both Japanese and English language versions. It premieres in Japan on June 7.

The film is the latest feature from Japan’s STUDIO4°C (Tekkonkinkreet, MFKZ, Mind Game), and is directed by Ayumu Watanabe, with a score by composer Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away).

The story follows Ruka, who is drawn toward the aquarium where her Dad works and the two mysterious boys she meets there. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. Ruka's dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the ocean's fish.