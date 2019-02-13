Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the Cinema Audio Society Awards

'A Quiet Place,' 'A Star is Born,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Black Panther' and 'First Man' are the feature nominees.

The 55th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in sound mixing, will be handed out Saturday at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown. Here's some things to know about this year's event.

The sound mixing teams from A Quiet Place, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and First Man are the feature nominees.

A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and First Man are additionally nominated for the Oscar in sound mixing, along with Roma. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the feature category went on to claim the Oscar in sound mixing.

On Sunday, Bohemian Rhapsody won the BAFTA award for sound.

The Oscars has separate categories for sound editing and mixing. The BAFTAs has one award for sound, which included key members of both the sound editing and mixing teams.

Animated feature and doc categories include Oscar contenders Incredibles 2, Free Solo, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This year's CAS animated feature category nominees are Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Grinch. The feature documentary nominees are Fahrenheit 11/9, Free Solo, Quincy, They'll Love Me When I'm Dead and Won't You Be My Neighbor?

There are a few double nominees.

Those include Michael Semanick, who is nominated for Incredibles 2 and Spider-Man; and Doc Kane, nominated for Black Panther and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Steven Spielberg, Lee Orloff and MaryJo Lang will receive special awards during the ceremony.

Spielberg is scheduled to receive the CAS filmmaker award, production sound mixer Orloff will accept the career achievement award, and Lang will be honored with the president's award.

The new CAS board will be installed on the day of the ceremony.

Karol Urban has been elected president of CAS, succeeding president Mark Ulano, who has reached his term limit.