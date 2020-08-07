Guillermo del Toro's 'Trollhunters' Will Get Movie Finale

Guillermo del Toro is reteaming with DreamWorks Animation and Netflix to produce a motion picture based on his Emmy- and Annie-award winning Trollhunters Tales of Arcadia fantasy franchise. Wizards, the third series in the franchise, debuts today on Netflix.

Planned for a 2021 release, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will be exec produced by del Toro along with Chad Hammes and Dan and Kevin Hageman. "Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV," del Toro said. "We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive 'all-stars' reunion. Fortunately for us, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off."

The first Trollhunters series ran on Netflix from 2016-18, followed by 3Below from 2018-19. The franchise is set in Arcadia, a magical town where there have been battles among creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. In Rise of the Titans, the heroes from the Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards team-up to fight the "Arcane Order" for control over the magic that binds them.

The ensemble voice cast includes Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines.

Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt are directing. Marc Guggenheim and Dan and Kevin Hageman wrote the screenplay.

Del Toro is additionally writing and directing a stop-motion animated retelling of Pinocchino for Netflix, which is also slated to bow in 2021.