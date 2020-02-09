Oscars: Matthew Cherry Dedicates 'Hair Love' Award to Kobe Bryant

The animated short was written, produced and directed by the former NFL pro.

Hair Love, the touching story of an African American father learning to do his daughter's hair, claimed the Oscar for best animated short. The award went to its writer/director/producer, former NFL pro Matthew A. Cherry, and producer Karen Rupert Toliver.

Accepting the award, Cherry dedicated the award to Kobe Bryant. It's the second time in three years that a professional athlete won this category. Kobe Bryant and animation legend Glen Keane won the trophy in 2018 for Dear Basketball.

Cherry said he made Hair Love "because we want to see more representation in animation and to normalize black hair."

“We have a firm belief that representation matters deeply," said Rupert Toliver.

Hair Love topped a field that included Dcera (Daughter), Memorable, Sister and Pixar's Kitbull.