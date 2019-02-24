Oscars: Hannah Beachler Makes History With 'Black Panther' Production Design Win

For her work brining the fictitious nation of Wakanda to the big screen in Marvel's Black Panther, Hannah Beachler became the first African-American to be nominated for — and now win — an Oscar in production design.

Beachler, the film's production designer, was honored with set decorator Jay Hart, who received his first Oscar after two previous nominations, for Pleasantville and L.A. Confidential.

"It means breaking down walls and opening up something for the next to come through for people, for young women of color and boys and girls of color to see that this is not impossible," Beachler said Jan. 22 when she received the nomination. "I hope I’m the last of the first. And now it’s just going to be business as usual and people from all backgrounds and all colors and all religions could do this work, and maybe I’ve made it a little easier for them."

Black Panther topped a field that also included The Favourite, First Man, Mary Poppins Returns and Roma.

Beachler's collaboration with Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler goes back to his first feature, 2013's Fruitvale Station.