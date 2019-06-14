Former Fox CTO Joins Live Planet as President of Decentralized Media Solutions

Former 20th Century Fox chief technology officer Hanno Basse has joined TV and new media platforms company Live Planet as president of decentralized media solutions.

Basse will be tasked with expanding the company's international presence for products and tools including its virtual reality video streaming and publishing technology and a blockchain-based video infrastructure platform. Working from Los Angeles, Basse will report to the Live Planet founder and CEO Halsey Minor.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to mark the next stage of growth for Live Planet with the addition of Hanno to our world-class team of media and technology experts. Hanno brings a truly unique level of senior experience to Live Planet that will be extremely valuable to us as we help our customers meet the increasing demands of streaming video and next-generation on-demand services,” Minor said in a statement. “The addition of a technology pioneer of Hanno’s calibre is emblematic of Live Planet’s strategic direction and I look forward to an incredibly exciting journey ahead.”

Basse was previously chief technology officer of 20th Century Fox Film, where the partnerships Basse helped forge with Samsung, Ericsson, and Barco led to Fox's Innovation Lab. At Fox Basse also became the first chairman of the UHD Alliance and helped launch the 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc format. Prior to Fox, Basse was senior vp of broadcast systems engineering at DirecTV.

“The media processing and distribution technologies Halsey and his team have built are among the most groundbreaking I’ve seen. They provide the basis for a new generation of solutions that media, telco, and corporations will eagerly embrace as our world moves toward increased decentralization, higher speed communication, and edge-based compute,” Basse said in a statement.