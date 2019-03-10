Jane Fonda Calls For Hollywood to "Invest as Much in Saving Films as Making Them"

Emphasizing that the resources available to preserve Hollywood’s film history are “woefully inadequate,” Jane Fonda urged the Hollywood community to “invest as much in saving [films] as making them."

That was the call to action at the The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Film Restoration Summit, which the HFPA presented in partnership with The Film Foundation and Institut Lumière, Saturday at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

"More than 50 percent of films made before 1950 are lost to us forever," HFPA president Meher Tatna warned, explaining that the HFPA's commitment to preserving cinema history through support of film restoration is one of its most important initiatives. She added that the HFPA’s “decades long” support of this mission has already seen more than $6.5 million invested in 125 film restoration projects.

Fonda noted that this isn't just about preserving Hollywood classics, but also newsreels and documentary material. "Films were made because filmmakers wanted to make sure what happened would never be forgotten," she said. "If we allow documents of our past to disappear we end up [without the whole picture]. We can't know where we are going if we don't know where we have been."

“I’m overwhelmed by the among of material that needs to be restored and preserved and the lack of funding," Fonda continued. "Most studios are cutting back on archiving ... The challenge of indie filmmakers is far greater."

Moderator Sandra Schulberg, president of film preservation organization IndieCollect, called this “a crisis that is engulfing us." Speaker Jan-Christopher Horak, director of UCLA Film & Television Archive, confirmed that at UCLA "every penny of programs like preservation needs to be funded through third-party sources."

Film Foundation board member, director Alexander Payne, was also on hand to urge funding efforts. "If we all do a little…if everyone here gives $50, we’ll get somewhere," he said.

The HFPA recently donated $200,000 to Festival Lumière to support the second phase of the restoration of the Lumière brothers' one-minute films. Thierry Frémaux — director of the Institut Lumière of the Lumière Film Festival as well as director of the Cannes Film Festival — said that the Lumière brothers are credited with developing motion pictures, allowing viewers to watch moving images simultaneously on a big screen. He got a laugh when he quipped that Thomas Edison is also credited with moving picture inventions but “maybe the revenge of Thomas Edison is called Netflix.”

Fremaux offered Summit attendees a unique look at some restored Lumière films. They included the 1896 classic The Arrival of a Train as well as a wide range of rarely seen images, such as people at work and at play in France during the late 1800s. Fremaux’s narration provided insight into the Lumières' early development of film language with light and composition, as well as what he referred to as the first tracking shot, a clip photographed on a boat.

Grover Crisp, exec vp of asset management, film restoration and digital mastery, Sony Picture Entertainment, offered an overview of current restoration, preservation and archive techniques. He showed examples of how color grading software has been used to dramatically restore color, and how he has used digital trickery to repair frames (for instance, he replaced an actor's eye with one from a different take.). He noted that the costs of a restoration could range from several thousand to several hundred thousand dollars, depending on the condition of the material. Schulberg added that a film restoration can exceed $1 million.

Crisp also touched on one of the unintended consequences of Hollywood’s move to digital cinema. There are now movies that are shot and displayed in the digital realm — never touching film. But celluloid is still very much a part of archival efforts.

“We always make multiple, photochemical [film] copies and store them in different places around the world,” he said of his archival practices. “We do the same with our digital data, which is like [the digital equivalent of] the camera negative. We duplicate it, separate it.”

He added that they also migrate the digital data to new formats periodically “and check it every few years to make sure it’s still there.” This is because new digital storage formats are being introduced, rendering some of the earlier formats obsolete. (Think, for instance, if you have material stored on a VHS tape while players are no longer available). Additionally, there have already been some reports of digital formats that have lost data after being stored. “This has been going on for almost 20 years now … You have to be careful,” he said.

Underscoring this message to stay alert, Payne admitted that he had already struggled with preserving his first film, 1996's Citizen Ruth, when he found a sound problem in his archival film prints.

The director was recently invited to select a film whose restoration will be funded by HFPA; he chose 1926 silent film The Black Pirate starring Douglas Fairbanks. Crisp meanwhile is starting a new 4K restoration of Peter Fonda and Dennis Hooper's Easy Rider, which this year marks its 50th anniversary.

The event concluded with a screening of the 2014 restoration of Sergio Leone's 1964 Spaghetti Western A Fistful of Dollars starring a young Clint Eastwood. The restoration was funded by the HFPA and The Film Foundation.