Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the Visual Effects Society Awards

'Avengers: Infinity War' leads the feature categories of the annual awards, which will be handed out Feb. 5 at the Beverly Hilton.

The 17th annual Visual Effects Society Awards are set to be handed out Feb. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Here's a guide to this year's event.

Leading the photo-real feature competition are Disney/Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War with six nominations and Warner Bros.' Ready Player One with five.

In the top category of outstanding VFX in a photo-real feature, Infinity War and Ready Player One are nominated alongside Solo: A Star Wars Story, Christopher Robin and Welcome to Marwen. Meanwhile, First Man, Damien Chazelle's biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong, was nominated in the category of outstanding supporting VFX in a feature (a film can't be nominated in both the photo-real feature and supporting VFX categories). Nominated alongside First Man for supporting VFX are 12 Strong, Bird Box, Bohemian Rhapsody and Outlaw King.

The films nominated for the VFX Oscar are Infinity War (six VES noms), Ready Player One (five VES noms), Solo: A Star Wars Story (three noms), First Man (two noms) and Christopher Robin (two noms).

In six of the last 10 years, the winner in the outstanding VFX in a photo-real feature category (previously called the VFX-driven feature) went on to win the Oscar in VFX. Once, in 2011, the Oscar went to the winner of the VES Award for supporting VFX (Hugo).

A Marvel movie has never won the VES' top prize. A year ago, War for the Planet of the Apes won the top VES trophy and Blade Runner 2049 claimed the Oscar.

In the category for outstanding animated character in a photo-real feature, there are four nominees.

They are Thanos, from Avengers: Infinity War, Art3mis, from Ready Player One, Tigger, from Christopher Robin, and the Indoraptor from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Disney/Pixar's Incredibles 2 leads the animated features with five VES noms.

It's followed by The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with four apiece.

In broadcasting, Lost in Space leads with six mentions.

Nominees in the broadcast categories also include Altered Carbon, The Handmaid's Tale, The Man in the High Castle and Westworld. The complete list of nominees can be found here.

Three special awards will be presented during the ceremony.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed on Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri. The Visionary Award will go to Jonathan Nolan, and the Award for Creative Excellence will be presented to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.