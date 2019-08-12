Holographic Tech Startup Light Field Lab Raises $28M in Series A Funding

The company is developing products around its technology that aims to enable holographic objects to float in space without head-mounted accessories. This might include displaying holographs via modular video walls for live events and large-scale installations.

Light Field Lab, a San Jose-based startup that is developing holographic display technologies, has raised $28 million in Series A funding, led by Bosch Venture Capital and Taiwania Capital with investment from Samsung Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast, Liberty Global Ventures, NTT Docomo Ventures, Hella Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group, R7 Partners and Acme Capital.

The company is developing products around its technology that aims to enable holographic objects to float in space without head-mounted accessories. This might include displaying holographs via modular video walls for live events and large-scale installations. Light Field Lab will initially target large-format location-based entertainment venues, though the company intends to develop a version of its technologies for the consumer market.

In 2018, Light Field Lab announced a content creation partnership with Endeavor and Roddenberry Entertainment and OTOY.

“Light Field Lab’s holographic displays are the most exciting new technology we have seen in the entertainment space to date. We are thrilled to meaningfully participate in their Series A and are well positioned to help them align with the industry’s top content creators and accelerate holographic media distribution on next-generation networks,” said Ankur Prakash, vp Liberty Global Ventures, in a statement.

Investment director at Verizon Ventures Kristina Serafim said in a statement that Light Field Lab's technology "will help build the 5G future for Verizon's consumer, business, network and media customers."

“We look forward to working with our syndicate of manufacturing, content creation and distribution partners to uncover opportunities and alliances across a range of vertical markets as we take our technology to the next phase," said Light Field Lab CEO Jon Karafin.