Oscars: How 'Into the Spider-Verse' Co-Director Peter Ramsey Made History With His Nomination

The L.A. native has worked in animation and live-action production.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey on Tuesday became the first African-American nominated for a best animated feature Oscar.

Into the Spider-Verse had a trio of helmers — Ramsey, Bob Perisichetti and Rodney Rothman — who were nominated alongside producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

The film features the African-American/Puerto Rican Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as Spider-Man and sends a message that "anyone can wear the hero's mask."

Before Into the Spider-Verse, Ramsey directed Dreamworks Animation's 2012 feature Rise of the Guardians. He also helmed the Halloween TV special Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins From Outer Space, in addition to serving as a story artist on several DWA features.

The Los Angeles native has also worked as a storyboard artist on live-action films including Backdraft, Boyz n the Hood, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Minority Report, Cast Away, Independence Day, Being John Malkovich, Fight Club and Hulk. He also served as second unit director on Godzilla, Tank Girl, Higher Learning and Poetic Justice.

Ramsey recently participated in The Hollywood Reporter's animation roundtable.