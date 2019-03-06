'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Writer/Director Dean DeBlois Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

Dreamworks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon trilogy has come to an emotional conclusion and to discuss the making of the new film, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, writer/director Dean DeBlois is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

The How to Train Your Dragon films are the coming-of-age story of Hiccup, whose father is the leader of his Viking village of Berk. The two prior films earned Academy Award nominations for best animated feature, and composer John Powell was nominated for the score for the first film.

In this new podcast, DeBlois talks about the new film and the emotional ending to the trilogy.

