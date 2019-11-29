'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Sound Team Featured in 'Behind the Screen'

The sound team behind DreamWorks Animation's How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen, which was recorded at Skywalker Sound on Skywalker Ranch in Northern California.

The guests are supervising sound designer and rerecording mixer Randy Thom, who won Oscars for The Right Stuff and The Incredibles; supervising sound editor and rerecording mixer Left Lefferts, whose additional credits include The Peanuts Movie and The Croods; and supervising sound editor Brian Chumney, whose recent credits also include Ready Player One and The Post.

Writer and director Dean DeBlois' emotional conclusion to Hiccup and Toothless’ journey involved giving voices to new dragons including Toothless' love interest, the Light Fury. The work involved creating the sounds of the Hidden World, an epic battle, as well as quieter, dialogue-free moments.

Thom — who has been with Skywalker Sound for 40 years, having work on films including 1979’s Apocalypse Now —Lefferts and Chumney also describe working with DeBlois, collaborating on the full How To Train Your Dragon trilogy, and the history of Skywalker Sound and the legendary Skywalker Ranch.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors, sound pros and other talent behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

