'How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Trailer Reveals Toothless' Love Interest

DreamWorks Animation has dropped the first trailer for the final film in its How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

In the first look at How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DWA provides a short glimpse of what looks like both a thrilling and emotional final act in the series.

The Viking village of Berk is now populated by both humans and dragons, and Hiccup – now the Viking leader – looks to be once again tested as he must defend them from a new threat. Meanwhile, his loyal dragon Toothless gets a love interest, a "Light Fury," which is a white version of Toothless.

The brief clips of Toothless getting to know the Light Fury are very reminescent of the iconic, wordless scene in the first film, during which Hiccup and Toothless get to know and trust each other.

"We definitely wanted to reference the 'Forbidden Friendship' scene from the first film," writer/director Dean DeBlois told The Hollywood Reporter. "Partly because it is [again] a communion between two characters and also because it goes back to the first installment of the trilogy, and I love giving it a sense of unity."

"I'm a fan of sequences that can be driven by music and the absence of dialogue," he continued. "It seemed the perfect setup for a 'first date' with the Light Fury. It's also the kind of sequence we love in animation because it relies on pantomine."

"The story is another rite of passage," said DeBlois, who wrote and directed all three films in the trilogy (the first was co-directed with Chris Sanders). "Hiccup is being tested as a rookie chief. He needs to make wise decisions."

The DWA films are based on Cressida Cowell's book series, with many returning artists and animators who worked on the previous two films. John Powell is again composing the score. Bonnie Arnold returns as producer, this time producing with Brad Lewis. The first two films in the series were both Oscar nominated.

Also noteworthy, veteran cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar earlier this year for Blade Runner 2049, returns as cinematography consultant.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is slated to open on March 1, 2019.