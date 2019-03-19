HP Unwraps Its Latest VR Headset

Pro and consumer versions of the HP Reverb will be available in late April.

HP unveiled a newly designed virtual reality (VR) headset Tuesday at its HP Reinvent confab. It will also be on display this week at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

With the HP Reverb — weighing just 1.1. pounds — HP is looking to up the resolution of many currently available systems, with 2160 x 2160 pixel panel per eye. It also offers a 114-degree field of view. Many professionals view resolution as an issue with VR, as the higher the resolution the more lifelike and comfortable the experience is for the consumer.

Two versions of the Reverb will be available in late April. A consumer edition lists for $599, while a professional edition aimed at uses such as location-based entertainment, training, engineering and health care, can be purchased for $649.

Addressing hygiene, multi-users of the consumer version will have access to a removable, washable fabric face cushion. (The pro version doesn't have a removable cushion. HP described its fabric as "cleanable" with wipes, which is how many are currently cleaned.)

On the content side, at launch the HP Reverb will support Windows Mixed Reality and Steam VR.